Dr. Asia Lo, DPM
Dr. Asia Lo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Hca Houston Healthcare West12141 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 531-4100
Foot & Ankle Institute12121 Richmond Ave Ste 415, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 531-4100
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Time spent in the waiting room was minimal. Dr. Lo was very patient, answered all of my questions about my broken bone. I am very happy with her level of care!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- West Houston Medical Center Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
- West Houston Medical Center Podiatric Medical & Surgical Residency Program
- Residency Only
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- Baker University
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
