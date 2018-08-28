Dr. Ashwinkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwinkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Ashwinkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Columbus Endoscopy Center LLC1130 Talbotton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 327-0700
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown710 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He listened to my concerns. I had and out patient procedure done and he explained everything in full. He also explained how we were going to proceed with my findings. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Ashwinkumar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1811001142
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn
- B.J. Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
