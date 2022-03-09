See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (388)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Sharan works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Epilepsy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neurostimulation
Epilepsy
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 388 ratings
Patient Ratings (388)
5 Star
(333)
4 Star
(34)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

Mar 09, 2022
Dr. Sharan is a truly exceptional physician and surgeon. His unique combination of a quick and keen eye, compassion, tremendous knowledge base and wisdom make him an extraordinary diagnostician and earthly savior.
JM — Mar 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD
About Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1225055221
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Residency
  • Hartford Hospital
Internship
  • University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sharan has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

388 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

