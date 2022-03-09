Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sharan works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharan is a truly exceptional physician and surgeon. His unique combination of a quick and keen eye, compassion, tremendous knowledge base and wisdom make him an extraordinary diagnostician and earthly savior.
About Dr. Ashwini Sharan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hartford Hospital
- University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharan has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharan speaks Hindi and Spanish.
388 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.