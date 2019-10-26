Dr. Ashwini Shadakshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadakshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwini Shadakshari, MD
Dr. Ashwini Shadakshari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Botsford Pediatric Associates28100 Grand River Ave Ste 314, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-1549
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr.Shadakshari is a good doctor very helpful and understanding. Sorry i forgot to write dr.Shadakshari assistant name down.she is a good assistant that help me before dr.Shadakshari came into the room but i did get the nurse name who was very helpful in giving me directions to satellite lab. Nurse Regina mallett.I want to thank you.if any one is looking for a rheumatologist dr. Shadakshari should be the one you pick.
About Dr. Ashwini Shadakshari, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1669620233
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
