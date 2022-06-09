Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Univ Il Coll Med Peoria, Internal Medicine
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Palm Harbor34661 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
I have been diagnosed with diabetes since 2005. I have never managed my diabetes as it should be due to the inconveniences and overall cost associated, which is not really a good excuse for anyone. But nonetheless, I was up front and honest with Dr. Reddy about how I have been so careless through the years. I had an A1C over 14 when I had my first visit with Dr. Reddy. She immediately recommended a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) to help make it easier for me to manage my sugar levels. It has been life changing! My A1C is now on target to be less than 7, and it that was achieved in less than 120 days!! Dr. Reddy also took the time to answer all my questions and listen to my concerns. I have read a couple other reviews that indicated this was not happening. But I have not experienced this issue in my 5 visits to her office to this date. Everyone has been wonderful!
About Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1982673000
Education & Certifications
- Univ Il Coll Med Peoria, Internal Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.