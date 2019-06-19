Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, MD
Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Ballantyne12311 Copper Way Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2205
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was treated by Dr. Punjabi while I was at Cleveland Clinic. Excellent care. Very knowledgeable in Vasculitis (Churg Strauss Syndrome).
About Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- Female
- 1356591614
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Evanston Hospital
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Punjabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punjabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punjabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punjabi has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punjabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Punjabi speaks Hindi and Marathi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Punjabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punjabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punjabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punjabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.