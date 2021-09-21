Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Steward Surgical Specialist220 W Goodwin St Ste A, Pleasanton, TX 78064 Directions (830) 268-4866
Methodist South Physician Group1907 E State Highway 97, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Directions (830) 769-5910
Methodist Physicians | Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery1100 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (830) 769-5910
Steward Family Medicine7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 313, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 928-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
- Texas Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This Dr. is absolutely AWESOME!!! Bed side manor is the best I've ever experienced! if you're thinking about having hernia surgery with him don't hesitate make the call. I had abdominal hernia surgery with him and i couldn't be more pleased! he takes all the time you could possibly want to answer questions and he makes sure you know he's going to take exceptional care of you and he did. i was in surgery at 10:00 and being wheeled out of the hospital by 2:30 the nursing staff were absolutely phenomenal as well!! all very friendly and extremely upbeat!! I'm almost completely healed now and feeling great! Thank you DR.!!
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Bhagalpur University/ Medical College
- General Surgery
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
