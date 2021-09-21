Overview

Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Steward Surgical Specialist in Pleasanton, TX with other offices in Jourdanton, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.