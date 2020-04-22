See All Pediatricians in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Ashwini Jasutkar, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashwini Jasutkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Jasutkar works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 405, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 22, 2020
Dr. Ash is wonderful! Best pediatrician we have seen, hands down.
Momx6 — Apr 22, 2020
Photo: Dr. Ashwini Jasutkar, MD
About Dr. Ashwini Jasutkar, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245472836
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashwini Jasutkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasutkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jasutkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jasutkar works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jasutkar’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasutkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasutkar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasutkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasutkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

