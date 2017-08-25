Dr. Ashwin Viswanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Viswanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Viswanathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 9B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
-
3
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center6720 Bertner Ave, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viswanathan?
Dr. Viswanathan is an excellent doctor, He listens well and shows he really cares about his patients. The frustrating thing is that he is only there on Mondays. Messages sent through MyChart are not aways read and communicated to him in a timely manner. If something comes up during the week, It is almost impossible to reach him or someone in his office that can answer a question.
About Dr. Ashwin Viswanathan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699917047
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viswanathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswanathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viswanathan has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.