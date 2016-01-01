Overview

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Michigan Ann Arbor and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vasan works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.