Dr. Ashwin Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Locations
Ashwin H. Shah MD PC730 N Macomb St Ste 319, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 241-3900
Mercy Memorial Hospital Corporation718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is a great doctor and a very cool person. The girls in the office are great and extremely helpful and friendly!!! Dr. Shah was my Father’s doctor and took Great care of Him. My Father thought very highly of him as I do as well.. Thank You All Very Much
About Dr. Ashwin Shah, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710983812
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.