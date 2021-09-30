Overview

Dr. Ashwin Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Dr. Ashwin Shah in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.