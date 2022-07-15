Dr. Ashwin Rumalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Rumalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Rumalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Rumalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 513-8348Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala2930 Se 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 513-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rumalla?
He found my colon cancer, I had the surgery and doing fine. He a five star in my book.....
About Dr. Ashwin Rumalla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1790721165
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Kansas University
- University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumalla works at
Dr. Rumalla has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rumalla speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.