Overview

Dr. Ashwin Rumalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Rumalla works at Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.