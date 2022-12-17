Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravichandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Peru, IN. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Ravichandran works at
Locations
1
Alliance Healthcare Services Inc315 W Old Key Dr, Peru, IN 46970 Directions (765) 327-2166
2
Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6666
3
Svmg10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Most doctors today have little time or patience for their patients. This is not the case with Dr R. He addresses your questions and takes time to explain. Fortunately, I am healthy and my questions are more centered on getting off medications versus adding them. Given Dr R’s willingness to discuss options places him in the top 1% of doctors. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407012776
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
