Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Rangavajjula works at
Locations
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Montefiore Nyack Hospital160 N Midland Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 348-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Health Quest Medical Practice PC665 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 205, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 230-2372
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rangavajjula?
He is the most compassionate doctor I have ever used. If it wasn’t for his listening and compassionate manor I would’ve suffered many years. His bedside manner is impeccable. When I was in my darkest moments suffering from shoulder and back to injuries he was there for not only me but my entire family God bless you Doctor R you’re the best.
About Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangavajjula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangavajjula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangavajjula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangavajjula.
