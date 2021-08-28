See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Middletown, NY
Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.

Dr. Rangavajjula works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Nyack, NY and Carmel, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemg Internal Medicine
    95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  3. 3
    Montefiore Nyack Hospital
    160 N Midland Ave, Nyack, NY 10960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 348-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Health Quest Medical Practice PC
    665 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 205, Carmel, NY 10512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 230-2372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nyack Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265844898
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashwin Rangavajjula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangavajjula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rangavajjula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rangavajjula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangavajjula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangavajjula.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangavajjula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangavajjula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

