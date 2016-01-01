Overview

Dr. Ashwin Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.