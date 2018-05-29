Dr. Ashwin Kashyap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashyap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Kashyap, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Kashyap, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Locations
-
1
Tri Valley Hematology Oncology555 Marin St Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-0592
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kashyap?
Dr. Kashyap and his staff are the best. They are all positive and friendly and enjoy what they do. It sure made a tough prognosis easier to navigate. If you have cancer, see him and his staff for help.
About Dr. Ashwin Kashyap, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861495475
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashyap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashyap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Dr. Kashyap has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashyap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashyap speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashyap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashyap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashyap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashyap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.