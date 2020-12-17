Dr. Ashwin Ashok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Ashok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Ashok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Ashok works at
Locations
Digestive Health Washington Medical Office Building12291 Washington Blvd Ste 201, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 698-0306
Pih Health Hospital Whittier12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Ashok July of 2019.His care and compassion were exceptional. Thank you Dr. For your care.
About Dr. Ashwin Ashok, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134311236
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashok works at
Dr. Ashok has seen patients for Constipation, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.