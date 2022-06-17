Dr. Ashwani Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwani Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashwani Sethi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Lpg Gastroenterology - Healthpark Commons16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Lee Pharmacy 723450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 343-6202Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-6202
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
