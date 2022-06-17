Overview

Dr. Ashwani Sethi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sethi works at Lee Physician Group - Gastroenterology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.