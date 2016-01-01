Dr. Ashwani Bassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwani Bassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwani Bassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Bassi works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Center PA325 Hospital Dr Ste 108, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 863-8860
- 2 1811 Crain Hwy S Ste C, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 761-6630
Baltimore Washington Medical Center Inc.301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashwani Bassi, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790744472
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- howard university hospital
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bassi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassi has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassi speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassi.
