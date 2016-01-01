Overview

Dr. Ashwani Bassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Bassi works at Cardiovascular Diagnostic Center in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.