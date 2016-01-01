Overview

Dr. Ashvini Sengar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, Vaughan Regional Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sengar works at Alabama Cancer Care in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL, Fort Payne, AL and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.