Dr. Ashvin Ragoowansi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragoowansi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashvin Ragoowansi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashvin Ragoowansi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center and Heritage Valley Beaver.
Dr. Ragoowansi works at
Locations
-
1
Gamma Imaging Center LLC107 Gamma Dr Ste 130, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 359-6200
-
2
Curahealth Heritage Valley1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragoowansi?
for many years I had suffered from severe lower back pain which came and went. Eventually it became so severe and constant that I could no longer work. I was referred to Dr. Ragoowansi for treatment. At the initial examination he determined the issue needed immediate attention. Two days later I was in Pittsburgh for surgery. In at 6:30 AM, walked out pain free at 4:30 PM. Several following check ups and therapy and I am still doing very well. Dr. Ragoowansi has a great personality and was easy to speak with. He made me feel comfortable during the entire process. I felt confident that he could help me. My back is not as strong as it used to be, however, with care and exercise I am still able to function as well as any 70 year old should.
About Dr. Ashvin Ragoowansi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053319129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragoowansi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragoowansi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragoowansi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragoowansi works at
Dr. Ragoowansi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragoowansi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragoowansi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragoowansi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragoowansi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragoowansi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.