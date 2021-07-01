Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They completed their fellowship with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Hypertension Clinic1517 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-1450
-
2
Fresenius Medical Care North Texas1600 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
On time, very busy but very friendly! Seems to know what he is talking about and wants to know what he needs to do to help you! Also tells you what you want and need to know! Seems to be a Great Doctor!
About Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1528129871
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Anemia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.