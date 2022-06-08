See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Ashvin Dewan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (132)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashvin Dewan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Dewan works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist
    16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Answered all question that I had and explained everything completely
    Carol Katz — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ashvin Dewan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1306089305
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine - St. Louis
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University Hospital and School of Medicine - Baltimore
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashvin Dewan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewan works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dewan’s profile.

    Dr. Dewan has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

