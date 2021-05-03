Dr. Ashvin Amara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashvin Amara, MD
Dr. Ashvin Amara, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with Cook County Hospital
Dr. Amara works at
Amara Pain & Spine6429 Bannington Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 503-9338
They are very skilled and caring about their patient's, making sure that they can give you relief by TPI Injections , and to relieve your pain by many professional ways....They are very thorough and willing to listen with a sympathetic ear,as to most Doctors have because they aren't living in your body...when you were a Physically active person wearing your body out and no offend to other doctors but they never knew working in manufacturing plants,on production....as hard Laborers...I was one of them...but God had other plans for me and they've helped me and I thank God for them.....Thank you Amara
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
- 1356658389
- Cook County Hospital
- Brookdale U Hosp Med Ctr
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Chaitanya Kalasala
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Amara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amara works at
Dr. Amara speaks Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Amara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amara.
