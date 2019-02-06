Dr. Ashvani Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashvani Gulati, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashvani Gulati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Gulati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Optical Store3750 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 874-2455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
He is an excellent physcian.
About Dr. Ashvani Gulati, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1245228642
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.