Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology - Riverside2 Shircliff Way Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-2006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Vincent's Healthcare3 Shircliff Way Ste 714, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-2006
-
3
St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute4205 Belfort Rd Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit he has always explained everything and cares alot about his patients
About Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1982648432
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins
Dr. Pradhan works at
