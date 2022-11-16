See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Pradhan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology - Riverside
    2 Shircliff Way Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 308-2006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    St. Vincent's Healthcare
    3 Shircliff Way Ste 714, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 308-2006
    St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute
    4205 Belfort Rd Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-3103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Every visit he has always explained everything and cares alot about his patients
    Melissa — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Marathi
    NPI Number
    • 1982648432
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pradhan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pradhan’s profile.

    Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

