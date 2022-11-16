Overview

Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Pradhan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.