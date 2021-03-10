Dr. Ashutosh Niraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashutosh Niraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashutosh Niraj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Locations
Heart and Brain Center of Texas7810 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 344-3094
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was given a vip treatment, My medical issue that made me have the office visit was taken care of without delay.He is kind and knows how to take good care of his patients. He has been my family physician for d past 12 years.
About Dr. Ashutosh Niraj, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1407032634
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Center/Wayne State University
- Detroit Med Center/Wayne State University
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niraj has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Niraj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.