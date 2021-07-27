Overview

Dr. Ashutosh Kshirsagar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Kshirsagar works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Coraopolis, PA and Beaver, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.