Overview

Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kacker works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.