Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kacker works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kacker?
Excellent! Great rapport and professional. I'd recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336128362
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbtyerian Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kacker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kacker works at
Dr. Kacker has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
743 patients have reviewed Dr. Kacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.