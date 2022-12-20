See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kacker works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Sinusitis
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Nasal and Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Medicine Sonography Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 743 ratings
    Patient Ratings (743)
    5 Star
    (696)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Excellent! Great rapport and professional. I'd recommend him to everyone!
    Marlene Rosenberg — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1336128362
    Education & Certifications

    Newyork-Presbtyerian Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Lenox Hill Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kacker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kacker works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kacker’s profile.

    Dr. Kacker has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    743 patients have reviewed Dr. Kacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

