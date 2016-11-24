See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Ashu Syal, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashu Syal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Syal works at NAG Clinics in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NAG Clinics
    3332 Plainview St, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 649-2073
  2. 2
    Burke Primary Care Pllc
    4002 Burke Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 741-2982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Animal Allergies
Fever
Administrative Physical
Animal Allergies
Fever

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 24, 2016
    Love. Dr. Syal and the whole staff she has in the office. Everyone is very courteous and try to accomodate your needs in the best way they can. The only bad thing is that the wait time can be over an wait.
    Yadhira in Pasadena, TX — Nov 24, 2016
    About Dr. Ashu Syal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1124064779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashu Syal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syal speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Syal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

