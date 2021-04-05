See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Ashu Goyle, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Dr. Goyle works at Valley Pain Consultants, LTD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Pain Consultants - North Scottsdale
    5425 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 991-3005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Billy — Apr 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashu Goyle, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1942339551
    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    • Richmond Heights General Hospital
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashu Goyle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goyle works at Valley Pain Consultants, LTD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Goyle’s profile.

    Dr. Goyle has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

