Dr. Ashu Dhanjal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashu Dhanjal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Dhanjal works at
Locations
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 590-9152Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 637-8552Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Mandarin Office9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 590-9151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 637-8551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor, very intelligent, cutting edge of medical technology! Caring and compassionate. She remembers YOU and what you say from one appointment to next.
About Dr. Ashu Dhanjal, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhanjal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhanjal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhanjal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhanjal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhanjal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanjal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanjal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanjal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.