Overview

Dr. Ashu Dhanjal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Dhanjal works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.