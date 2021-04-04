Dr. Ashrith Guha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashrith Guha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashrith Guha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Guha works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Ste 2400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended! Improved my quality of life under Dr Guha care and treatment. I have a non curable advanced heart failure and pulmonary hypertension. Thank God for this group of Doctors helping with this terrible heart disease and improving my condition and quality of life. In my case my improvement was slow but dramatically! I was unable to even walk no strength or breath even to cough, and was passing out all the time when my care started. At this time these symptoms are all gone and I’m alive! I know I would’ve died already if this group hadn’t became my Doctors. I’m not cured just stable and the quality of my life has dramatically improved.
About Dr. Ashrith Guha, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1962609693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University Of Texas Medical School
- St John's Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guha has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guha, there are benefits to both methods.