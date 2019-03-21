Dr. Ashraf Reyad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Reyad, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Reyad, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Reyad works at
Locations
-
1
Medical City Fort Worth Transplant Institute909 9th Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 402-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyad?
Great surgeon! Treats patiets with so much kindness and attention. Very friendly and explains everything with great detail
About Dr. Ashraf Reyad, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1518273986
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyad works at
Dr. Reyad speaks Arabic and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.