Overview

Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Egypt Hosp and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Mohamed works at University Pain Clinic Associates in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.