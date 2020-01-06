See All Neurologists in Detroit, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD

Neurology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Egypt Hosp and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Mohamed works at University Pain Clinic Associates in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    university pain clinic
    4160 John R St Ste 522, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 833-8467
  2. 2
    Greenfield Pain &neurology Clinic
    6502 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 582-7266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2020
    I'm not sure that I would be standing upright today if it was not for Dr. Mohamed. He has helped me so much for the last eight years. A kind, extremely knowledgeable and caring Doctor. I was lucky to find him, to say the least. Highly recommended!
    Rich M. — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1013951029
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne St U-DMC
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hoap
    Internship
    • MC Ohio, Toledo
    Medical Education
    • Egypt Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

