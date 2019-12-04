Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.
Locations
Princeton Endocrinology508 New Hope Rd Ste 201, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-0581
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Welch Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was fairly normal, 10-15 minutes if that. A nurse will take you back and do all the normal stuff, i.e. weight, new medicines, etc. She’ll then take you back to one of the examination rooms. Five minutes or so you’ll be meeting Dr. Mena. He’s thorough and explains everything the person needs to hear.
About Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
