Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Luqman works at
Locations
1
Lake Mary749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
2
Pulmonary Practice Associates8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2010, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 794-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From Dr. Luqman’s excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind and ability to connect, you know where you stand immediately and what next steps look like. My husband and I were both in ICU under his care during Covid in 2020. His patience and being current in best medical practices with Covid at the time kept my husband from having to be intubated. He spoke daily with our son updating him regarding our regression or progress . He patiently answered all of my son’s questions and made him feel at ease knowing his parents were receiving excellent medical care. Attention doctors, if you want a masterclass in watching a doctor apply medical knowledge and build rapport so that the message is heard by the patient this doctor is the one to observe and emulate. Very pleasant, personable and caring staff/ tech/nurse at Dr. Luqman’s both offices. Follow-up exams and tests after hospitalization were also very thorough. I HIGHLY recommend this doctor. I am eternally grateful.
About Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1326153016
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Program
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Altoona Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luqman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luqman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luqman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luqman works at
Dr. Luqman has seen patients for Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luqman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luqman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luqman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luqman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luqman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.