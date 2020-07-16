Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koraym is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Locations
1
Cardiologists of Greene County LLC2365 Lakeview Dr Ste D, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 376-8336
2
Cardiologists of Green County, LLC - Xenia1099 W 2nd St, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 376-8336
- 3 1 Elizabeth Pl Ste SWB1015, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 376-8336
4
Quest Cardiology Group1176 E HOME RD, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 324-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koraym Is The Best doctor in Ohio i thank. so i pass out at my grandma house and so i went to the hospital and My LOOP Recorder caught my heart to beat slow for 54 Second and i was dead for 1 Second. so he put a Pacemaker in me on July 3 2020 He is so nice and the staff know what they're doing. I had a Child pass on in 2010 he pass on because of his heart. and after that I went to him. if it wasn't from my Loop recorder i would be dead right now. Thank you !!! Michelle George
About Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1760471692
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
