Dr. Ashraf Khan, DO is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
McLaren Oakland Pain Management5625 Water Tower Pl Ste 220, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-4265
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Khan looked after my mom for many years.He does not take time for chit chat. He is a one of a kind Dr' Out to help SUFFERING!!! That brings players looking to get pain meds for all the wrong reasons.That can not be easy to Eliminate Bad players.The new way let them suffer in pain. Do your research its over acting government Bet they don't Suffer like we the people do!!! WHO ARE IN REAL PAIN!! THE BUREAUCRATS NEED TO FIND SOMETHING TO DO. Leave Dr Khan ALONE!!!! Thanks Dr SON OF LATE Sharon Sekora.
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
