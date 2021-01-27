Dr. Ashraf Hassanein is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassanein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Hassanein is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Kasr Alainy / Cairo University.
Florida Pathology PA11950 County Road 101 Ste 203, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 265-9900
Florida Dermatologic Surgery3145 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 241-6111
I have been a patient of Dr. Hassanein's for about 15 years. We have been through a lot of skin cancers together! I trust him completely. He is highly educated, has taught and published extensively, and has been rated among the country's best 500 doctors. His staff is topnotch. He is easy to talk to. I would recommend him and his practice very highly.
About Dr. Ashraf Hassanein
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- 1902811219
Education & Certifications
- Mohs College
- Suny
- Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
