Overview

Dr. Ashraf Ghaly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Ghaly works at Physical Medicine & Reh Special in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.