Overview

Dr. Ashraf Elsayegh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Elsayegh works at Dr. Teresa Merced in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.