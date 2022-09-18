Dr. Ashraf Elsakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Elsakr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Elsakr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Elsakr works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Hospital-oceanside301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 676-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsakr?
Dr. Esakr has been my cardiologist for 5 years and I recommend him highly. He is the only cardiologist (been to 6) that every visit discusses diet and exercise as well as my health. He is known to be a doctor that doesn't mess around. To me that is his best quality. Dr. Elsakr truly cares about your well being and will serve you with the best of his ability and intentions which are exstensive. Excellent office and support staff as well.
About Dr. Ashraf Elsakr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1184627390
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr-Kings Co Hosp
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr-Kings Co Hosp
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Alexandria U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsakr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsakr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsakr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsakr works at
Dr. Elsakr has seen patients for Syncope, Endocarditis and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsakr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsakr speaks Arabic and French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsakr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsakr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsakr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsakr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.