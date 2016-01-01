Dr. Elmashat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf Elmashat, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Elmashat, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Locations
- 1 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste B225, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 534-6200
- 2 1520 San Pablo St Ste 1652, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashraf Elmashat, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851322887
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
