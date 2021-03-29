Dr. Ashraf El-Shalakany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Shalakany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf El-Shalakany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf El-Shalakany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. El-Shalakany works at
Locations
-
1
Arrhythmia and Interventional Cardiology Clinic2855 N University Dr Ste 420, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 953-6983Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Shalakany?
Great doctor! I was admitted to the WRH and he prescribed all tests for me making sure I am ok . He is great human being.
About Dr. Ashraf El-Shalakany, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1902808298
Education & Certifications
- U Texas|University Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Shalakany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Shalakany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Shalakany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Shalakany works at
Dr. El-Shalakany has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Shalakany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Shalakany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Shalakany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Shalakany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Shalakany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.