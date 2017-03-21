See All Psychiatrists in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria University.

Dr. Attalla works at Ridgeview Institute - Smyrna in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgeview Institute
    3995 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 434-4567
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Iris Research Inc
    696 Concord Rd Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 319-8013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Mar 21, 2017
    We have a daughter who has MDD and has had to be at Ridgeview several times. Dr Attalla has been so helpful in working to find what works best for her as her body is treatment resistant to the majority of medications. We call his office a lot and every time we are treated with such compassion and understanding. we really appreciate the way he explaines the disorder to her and engages her in the treatment plan.
    Kathryn in Dallas, GA — Mar 21, 2017
    About Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Russian and Ukrainian
    • 1417067489
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • El-Munira Hospital, Alexandria Egypt
    • Alexandria University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Attalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Attalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attalla works at Ridgeview Institute - Smyrna in Smyrna, GA. View the full address on Dr. Attalla’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Attalla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

