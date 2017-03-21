Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria University.
Dr. Attalla works at
Locations
Ridgeview Institute3995 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 434-4567MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Iris Research Inc696 Concord Rd Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 319-8013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attalla?
We have a daughter who has MDD and has had to be at Ridgeview several times. Dr Attalla has been so helpful in working to find what works best for her as her body is treatment resistant to the majority of medications. We call his office a lot and every time we are treated with such compassion and understanding. we really appreciate the way he explaines the disorder to her and engages her in the treatment plan.
About Dr. Ashraf Attalla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1417067489
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- El-Munira Hospital, Alexandria Egypt
- Alexandria University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attalla works at
Dr. Attalla speaks Arabic, Russian and Ukrainian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Attalla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attalla.
