Overview

Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Ahmed works at EVANSVILLE PSYCHIATRIC ASSOC. in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.