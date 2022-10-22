See All Psychiatrists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Ahmed works at EVANSVILLE PSYCHIATRIC ASSOC. in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evansville Psychiatric Associates
    2015 Maxwell Ave, Evansville, IN 47711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 422-7974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Additional reviews available on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1740265578
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Abbasis College Of Medicine / University of Ain Shams
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at EVANSVILLE PSYCHIATRIC ASSOC. in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

