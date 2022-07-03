Dr. Ashot Kotcharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotcharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashot Kotcharian, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashot Kotcharian, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kotcharian works at
Locations
-
1
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-2663Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
360 Orthopedics5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Directions (941) 951-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
360 Orthopedics435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 951-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotcharian?
If you do not want to endure pain any longer, then feel free to contact this doctor. High level professional. His entire team works quickly, harmoniously. You will be in safe hands and your problem will be solved quickly. You will never regret visiting this doctor.
About Dr. Ashot Kotcharian, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1770802266
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotcharian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotcharian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotcharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotcharian works at
Dr. Kotcharian has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotcharian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotcharian speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotcharian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotcharian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotcharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotcharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.