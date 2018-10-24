Overview

Dr. Ashot Azatian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Azatian works at Psych Management Services LLC in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.