Overview

Dr. Ashokvardhan Veldanda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Veldanda works at Stafford Medical PA in Manahawkin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.